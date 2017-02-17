Traverse City Woman Caught Smuggling Drugs Into Jail Facing More - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Woman Caught Smuggling Drugs Into Jail Facing More Charges

A Traverse City woman who was caught smuggling drugs into the Grand Traverse County Jail is facing additional charges.

Court documents show Catherine Glynn was scheduled to be admitted to the jail on Sunday on retail fraud charges.

When a police officer searched Glynn, he found strips of Suboxone in her bra, a schedule three controlled substance.

Glynn also faces charges of furnishing contraband to prisoners and possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance.

