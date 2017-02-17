Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through Two Counties

A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.
A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.
A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.
We're used to hearing about wolves and bears in the U.P, but not tigers, African lions and camels.
UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
The 8th annual Tightline For Troops kicked off in Manistee. It's an event that takes veterans and gold star families out to Lake Michigan to fish. Jeff Blakeman takes you to the open water where two gold star families reflected on loved ones lost.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
