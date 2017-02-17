Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through Two Counties

A man will go in front of a judge Friday after leading police on a chase that took them through two Northern Michigan counties.

It started Thursday night in Mount Pleasant when police tried to pull the man over.

Police say he took off on US 127 north and sped up to 100 miles per hour.

Police at the south end of Clare ended up using a spike strip, which flattened the vehicle's tires and forced the man to stop.

Police arrested him on fleeing and eluding charges and he is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.