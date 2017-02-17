Woman Killed in Rogers City House Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Woman Killed in Rogers City House Fire

Rogers City firefighters say a woman died in an early morning fire.

The department says the mobile home fire started around three Friday morning in Rogers City.

It took crews six hours to put out the fire that destroyed the home.

Right now the name of the woman killed has not been released.

Fire crews are still looking into what caused the fire.

