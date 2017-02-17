MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island Winter Life Pt. 2

“We ask people to stay aware of what's going on around themselves, around their home.”
A woman who stole more than $80,000 from an Interlochen restaurant has now admitted to the crime.
What would it mean if Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city? That discussion continued Monday night.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
“She heard three gun shots while they were in the parking lot and then a group of people took off running into the woods.”
A Maryland high school senior who is pregnant is banned from participating in graduation.
The President proposed a budget that includes cuts to many federal programs, including one that helps local farmers.
Power has been restored to thousands of Consumers Energy customers in Benzie County after a crossarm on a power pole came off and hit the lines Wednesday morning.
A woman riding on a motorcycle in Mackinac County is dead.
The family tells us that the two boys who were badly burned in a devastating motel explosion are expected to survive.
