MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island Winter Life Pt. 2

Hotel owners, shop keepers, fudge makers, these are the lifestyles that visitors anticipate on Mackinac Island. Have you ever considered the youngest islanders and what their life looks like living on Michigan's top-rated vacation destination? Today we take you to Mackinac Island Public School, currently educating 64 students K-12 with a staff of nine teachers. It's a special week for the Mackinac Island Lakers as they celebrate their homecoming game against Beaver Island. That's two islands, one gym and zero automobiles? Come along and see the winter life on Mackinac Island.