Grand Traverse Co. Police Identify Suspects Behind Counterfeit Bills

We can now show you the men accused of passing around fake money in Grand Traverse County.

Alen Harris and Dajauvon Williams are both charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit bills.

The two were arrested on Sunday after two fake $100 bills with the same serial number were used at a family fare grocery store in Traverse City.

Six fake $100 bills have since popped up across the county.

Police believe they are from Harris and Williams.

