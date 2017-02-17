Peninsula Vineyard Uses Art To Preserve History - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Peninsula Vineyard Uses Art To Preserve History

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
An Old Mission Peninsula Vineyard is using today's art to preserve yesterday's architecture.

Bowers Harbor Vineyard is holding an art contest to raise money for Mission Point Lighthouse.

Old Mission Peninsula's Mission Point Light House has drawn history lovers to the peninsula for 148 years.

“It’s really a part of our community out here,” says Bowers Director of Operations, Kristy McClellan.

“It holds a special place in our heart because a lot of our guests go up to the lighthouse and visit the lighthouse and enjoy all of the local activities and then come here to wine taste.”

Now Kristy says, Bowers Harbor Vineyard is teaming up with the historic destination and local artists to give back; “We collaborated and thought it would be an awesome idea to have a competition for local artists to be able to submit art for our Pinot Grigio.”

The winning art will be showcased on the vineyards Pinot Grigio label for one year and for every labeled bottle sold, $2 goes to the light house.

“Our Pinot Grigio is our number one selling wine so we thought it would be fun to have a secondary label that supports and represents the local lighthouse,” says Kristy.

Last year’s label winner, Ann Robinson says participating in the contest is a picture perfect way for artists to give, “We love since we live here in Traverse City, we love Old Mission, we love Bowers Harbor and so it was a perfect. It was a way for me to personally contribute on a level that was different than just writing a check.”

Because when it comes to supporting others, the Grand Traverse region has always been there for them, “This community is so giving to the arts that it’s a way to support our heritage as well as the art community,” says Ann.

The deadline to enter the competition is March 10th.

Click here to apply now.

  Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

