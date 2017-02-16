Fiery Car Crash In Ogemaw Co: Good Samaritan Helps Victims To Safety

A driver was pulled from a fiery crash in Ogemaw County Thursday.
The Ogemaw County sheriff's department tells us the driver of a semi-truck swerved to avoid an oncoming van on M-55.
The truck flipped and caught fire, the van hit it head-on.
An unidentified good Samaritan is being credited with helping the victims before emergency crews arrived.
Both drivers and a passenger in the semi were taken to local hospitals and are recovering Thursday.
“Usually with vehicles of that size going up against a smaller vehicle, it's usually not this way. People usually aren't being transported out of here, they're usually staying on scene because of how serious the injuries are and not walking away,” Dep. Joseph Adams, Ogemaw Co. Sherriff’s Dept. said.
Deputies are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
Friday, May 19 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:04:53 GMT
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
* Showers Continue Sunday * Temperatures Remain A Little Cool For Awhile * More Rain Chances Next Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: High - Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Sunday: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be out there to start Sunday. Showers will become hit and miss for the Lower Peninsula in the after...