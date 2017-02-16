Man Dies After Swerving Off Road In Newaygo Co.

Friday, May 19 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:04:53 GMT
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
* Showers Continue Sunday * Temperatures Remain A Little Cool For Awhile * More Rain Chances Next Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: High - Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Sunday: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be out there to start Sunday. Showers will become hit and miss for the Lower Peninsula in the after...
