Man Dies After Swerving Off Road In Newaygo Co.

A man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle in Newaygo County.

It happened just before four Thursday afternoon at Gordon and 40th Streets in Sherman Township.

Troopers from the Hart post say Richard sellers of Newaygo lost control going around a curve, swerved off the road, then rolled into a field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.