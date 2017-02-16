Impact 100 Starts New Women's Non-Profit Chapter in Traverse City

A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.
A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.
UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
A man is dead after trying to kill insects with fire.
