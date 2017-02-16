Impact 100 Starts New Women's Non-Profit Chapter in Traverse City

“Impact 100 is all about empowering women to come together and collectively fund a transformational grant in the community,” says Impact 100 founder, Wendy Steele.

A group of Northern Michigan women are working together to create change in the community.

The women's group Impact 100 requires a $1,000 membership fee and every cent is put back into the community.

Founded in 2001, there are more than 40 other groups across the United States, and in Australia.

And now, in Northern Michigan, serving Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Antrim and Benzie Counties.

The group sponsors $100,000 grants.

Area non-profits can apply for the money.

Wendy Steele the founder of Impact 100 says, “The concept was born here in Northern Michigan so the fact that it is coming back is awesome and the reaction from the community has been incredible, much bigger than I ever expected.”

“There are a lot of non-profits in our area, it’s amazing how giving our community is. The one thing nonprofits struggle with though is funding,” says Tonya Wildfond, a member and volunteer of the Impact 100 Traverse City group.

The membership deadline is March 31st.

After that, the Northern Michigan chapter will begin the grant process and reaching out to area non-profits.