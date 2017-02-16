Baldwin Welcomes "Eat Fit NOLA" to Help Bring Healthy Eating to Lake County

"It is a wonderful opportunity, it's a new opportunity to the state of Michigan."

A new initiative from Louisiana...finding its way up to Northern Michigan.

The reason -- bring renowned healthy eating to an area that needs it.

The origin of "Eat Fit NOLA" is in the name.

It comes all the way to Northern Michigan from New Orleans, bringing a knowledge of healthy eating with it.

The organizations has over 100 partners throughout Louisiana.

The non-profit's team of dieticians worked with area restaurants, food pantries, even gas stations.

The health department says the CDC listed Lake County as an area with high levels of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and more.

So the Louisiana organization made its first steps from the South to help, using a focus of fish to help make menus healthier.

"Eat Fit" initiative founder, well-known dietician Molly Kimball joined the panel.

"We're working with the dieticians from the District Health Department 10 here, working with a lot of the community leaders here and seeing what's the best way to get all of these resources that all of these people in this area that are doing lots in the community,” Kimball says. “For us, it’s vastly different. And every region we expand to is very different so every region has its own distinct personality.”

The Health Department says a grant from the CDC and National WICK Association helped make it all possible.