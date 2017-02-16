Lake County Taxpayers, Cadillac Advisors Weigh In on Bill to Reduce State Income Tax

"I think there's no better way to grow our Michigan economy than by cutting taxes of the working families,” says State Rep. Lee Chatfield-R.

A plan to slowly eliminate the state income tax for every taxpayer in Michigan…

It's getting big support in Lansing.

The House tax policy committee approved a plan Wednesday that gradually gets rid of the income tax.

It would take 39 years so taxpayers wouldn't notice a big difference all at once.

But opponents say it takes a big chunk out of the state's general fund, with no replacement.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman walk us through what this plan could mean for your tax future.

It's a cut that would lower income tax less than half a percent each year.

But it could have a big impact on other taxes and fees, and the state's budget.

“This will allow them to go out and reinvest this money into the Northern Michigan economy and Northern Michigan has continued to rebound,” Chatfield says.

Republican lawmakers like Rep. Chatfield have been pushing for the tax plan.

“Let’s first bring it back to 3.9 what people were promised back in 2007,” Chatfield says. “After that, this will allow and incremental phase out by the legislature where each and every year they can budget and can see the effects of one tenth of a percent."

According to an analysis by the Michigan League for Public Policy, the average Michigan worker would see $150 in annual tax savings.

Taxpayers like James Truxton in Baldwin say lower taxes would be good but this doesn't change much.

Truxton also is the president of the Village of Baldwin.

“Of course, always less taxes are better for most people,” Truxton says. “The state tax rates are so small, so low in the first place and then with the proposed reductions over a matter of years, most people aren't going to see a real effect in their pocket book."

But tax advisors at Baird, Cotter, and Bishop in Cadillac say watch your other taxes closely.

“For every $100 of taxable income, that's about 35 cents,” says Trent Mulder, partner at Baird, Cotter and Bishop. “I'm a little hesitant to see what, where they are going to take it from my wallet or somewhere else, some other tax ."

The governor's come out with concerns over the tax elimination plan.

But if it is adopted, it won't start until next year.