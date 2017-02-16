Chippewa County Woman Sentenced for Drugged Driving Crash Causing Injury

"At least we still have Maryssa," her mother Rachael Kronemeyer said.

A Chippewa County mother is thankful her daughter is alive after being hit by a car last year.

The woman police say hit her daughter was sentenced Thursday.

Bay Mills Tribal Police arrested Trista Cameron last March for the crash.

Two teenage girls were walking down Lakeshore Dr. near Tower Rd. in Brimley when police say Cameron hit them.

Both girls were rushed to the hospital.

Maryssa Kronemeyer was airlifted to Traverse City.

Police say Cameron was driving while on drugs.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik were in court for Cameron's sentencing.

It's been almost a year since two teenage girls were walking down Lakeshore Dr. in Brimley when they were hit by a car.

Thursday, Trista Cameron was sentenced in tribal court to one year in jail after she took a no contest plea to driving under the influence of controlled substance and assault and battery.

"I hope nobody ever gets that phone call," Rachael said.

Rachael Kronemeyer was reliving the painful memory of her daughter, Maryssa, getting hit by a car in court.

She says watching Trista Cameron get sentenced brought back the day she thought she was going to lose her daughter.

"Pelvis injury, the lacerated liver, that's what they thought was going to kill her, really," Rachael said. "They had to go back in the second time."

Luckily, Maryssa and her friend are both okay.

Tribal court would not allow us to record testimony Thursday, but the emotional words from Maryssa and her family brought tears on both sides.

"I feel good and bad at the same time," Rachael said. "She is getting sentenced, but a year is, and she already has 66 days."

In court, the judge said Cameron violated bond, testing positive for a narcotic.

Cameron's family would not comment, but Rachael says she hopes Cameron gets help.

"I hope it works out for her and she turns her life around," Rachael said.

Rachael says they are still looking into seeking federal charges.

While Thursday offered some closure, their family and the community's lives are impacted forever.

"No one's ever going to do anything about it until someone does get hurt and sure enough here we are," Rachael said.

Cameron will get credit for 66 days served for her bond violation.