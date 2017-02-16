Traverse City Businesses, Trails Prepare For Weekend Warm-up

With the thaws we've already seen this winter combined with this weekend's warm-up, some winter activities are looking at an unpredictable future.

9&10's Megan Woods looked into the difference this could make for businesses and your weekend plans.

“We're an interesting breed and we like snow.”

For snow lovers across the area the season got off to a great start for enthusiasts and the businesses that support them.

Tyler Cole, sales manager at Classic Motor Sports says it all started at the end of last winter. “In February we had record breaking snowmobile sales so going into this year we came off a great winter as it turns out last year and coming into this season we had the opposite happen, great early season.”

TART Trails is the non-profit organization that helps groom the VASA Pathway. Outreach and Program Director Brian Beauchamp says when they groom the trails the snow is packed into a hard foundation, “When we do get the warmer temperatures it's kind of like a giant glacier it takes a lot of warm weather, rain and sunshine to melt it.”

But in the forecast this weekend yet another thaw. Weather that threatens traffic on the VASA Pathway.

Beauchamp “We don't know what Mother Nature is going to do, we have less snow packed in the base this time around as oppose to what we had built up in January.”

The warm weather can put a damper on traditional northern Michigan winter fun, but for Classic Motor Sports it's simply just a shift in gears.

Cole says, “People really get excited for an early riding experience on motorcycles so we're prepping for that right now we're stocking we've replaced snowmobiles on the floor with motorcycles.”

Regardless of what happens after the thaw, living in northern Michigan has taught both to adapt.

Cole says, “We don't get out of the snowmobiling here we don't get out of motorcycling or ATVing just because the weather changes we'll still be heavily involved in all aspects of it.”

Beauchamp says, “We're all looking at the forecast and know that we're going to have to take it day by day.”