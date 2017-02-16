TBAISD Engages Students in More Inclusive Sports

Physical education instructors at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District put themselves in the more challenging shoes of their students on Thursday.

Goalball is a cross of hockey, soccer and rugby.

It’s an adaptive sport, played internationally, and allows people who are visually impaired to participate.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson explain how the TBAISD is implementing it in local schools.

“It's always helpful to put yourself in somebody else's shoes, to understand what they're going through,” says Amy Trumbull, teacher for students who have visual impairments at the TBAISD.

The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District is working to break down physical barriers.

“You don't often think about students with visual impairments as being athletic,” Trumbull says.

Everyone can participate in a sport called goalball.

“It's really important that my students understand that there's potential for them to be athletic, physical, and engaged in the community,” says Trumbull.

To even out the playing field, every player wears these black out goggles no matter what their sight level is. And they force them to really rely on their other senses during the game.

“Because they can't see, the court has to be tactile so that they feel their position on the court,” says Trumbull. “The game is actually played in silence so that the athletes can hear the bell in the balls as it's thrown from side to side.”

Physical education instructors from local schools learned to play Thursday, experiencing what some of their students go through on a daily basis.

“It really wasn't what I expected,” says Alex Holcomb, physical education teacher at Mancelona High School. “I expected it to be a little easier being an athlete myself. Take your vision away, it's difficult.”

“A lot of times you can get disoriented where you're at,” says Marshall Collins Jr., school health coordinator at TBAISD. “You have to feel around with your hands to know where you're at on the court and then you really have to focus in on where the ball is going and listen and communicate with your partners.”

Now they plan to bring the sport into their schools and start up goalball teams.

“Take it and help educate all the students, whether they're visually impaired or not visually impaired,” Holcomb says. “Just show them that this is a fun game they can play.”

TBAISD invites the community to an event on March 11 when the United States Men's Paralympic Goalball team comes to Leland Public School to demonstrate the sport, their teamwork, communication skills, and athletic ability that led them to become silver medalists at the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio.