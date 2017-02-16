Women's Resource Center Hosting Volunteer Training

For those looking for a volunteer opportunity, the Women’s Resource Center could use your help by making an impact in the lives of those affected by trauma.

The Women’s Resource Center is holding their first volunteer training of the year next week.

They help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The organization is in great need of volunteers to help as client advocates, complete administration work and respond to their shelters.

The training runs Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24.

Each night a different topic is addressed.

The Women’s Resource Center says it’s important to find trustworthy volunteers who can handle some of the heavy discussion.

“It's a commitment,” says Heather Budnik, volunteer coordinator. “I think most people don't understand the value of what we are doing here, and if you come in and you listen to the stories and you listen to the needs I think it will change you. It's changed me. I think it changes everyone that works here.”

If you are interested in attending the training and becoming a WRC volunteer please contact Heather Budnik, WRC Volunteer Coordinator at (231) 941-1210 ext. 105 or email her at: hbudnik@wrcgt.com.