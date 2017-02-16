DNR: Ice Shanty Removal Dates Coming Up - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DNR: Ice Shanty Removal Dates Coming Up

The DNR is reminding anglers that ice shanty removal dates are coming up.

The deadline for most areas in the northern Lower Peninsula is midnight on March 15.

For those anglers in the U.P., your removal date is by midnight on March 31.

Shanties that fall into the ice or are not removed could result in a fine.

For more information on ice shanty removal dates and Michigan’s ice fishing regulations, click here.