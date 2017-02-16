Michigan Anglers Invited To Participate In Free Fishing Weekend

Anglers of all skill levels are invited to partake in free fishing this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, Free Fishing Weekend will be held across the state.

The two day event gives locals the opportunity to get out and try their hand at fishing for the first time, while also encouraging friends and family members to join without a fishing license.

“It’s best if you can get out with someone that already knows what they are doing. It helps a lot and really makes it easier, and it’s a fun thing to do, especially with weather like we are going to have this weekend,” says John Zakrajsek, Michigan DNR seasonal interpreter.

The Michigan DNR wants to remind participants to still follow all fishing rules and regulations.

Michigan's next free fishing weekend is scheduled for June 10 and 11.