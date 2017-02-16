Pres. Trump Holds News Conference To Address Leaks; Names New Labor Secretary Nominee

An impromptu news conference Thursday by the president, looking to address the chaos surrounding his Cabinet picks and aides' possible campaign contact with Russia.

President Donald Trump started things off by naming Alex Acosta as his new nominee for labor secretary.

It's after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination for the position Wednesday over fears Republicans wouldn't have enough votes to get him through.

President Trump also blasted the media, continually repeating that reports of his campaign aides being in contact with Russian intelligence officials are fake news.

He added that the intelligence leaks surrounding them are real and wants them investigated.

He assured everyone that no one in his campaign talked with Russia, including himself.

Trump also announced he would come out with a new, modified executive order next week to reinstate the temporary travel ban that was blocked by a federal court last week.