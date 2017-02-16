Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Cherry Pie Energy Bites

We have all made a few excuses here and there to not exercise.

Bad weather, not wanting to go to the gym, maybe even things you just made up.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, show us a few good ways to ditch those excuses.

Cherry Pie Energy Bites

Ingredients:

• 1 cup rolled oats

• ? cup chia seeds

• ? cup unsweetened shredded coconut

• ¾ cup nut butter

• ¼ cup ground flax seed

• ½ cup dried cherries

• 1/3 cup cherries fresh, pitted and chopped

• 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon

• ? cup honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• ? cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Stir all the ingredients together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Using a cookie scoop (1 or 2 inch), roll the chilled mixture into balls. Store them in the refrigerator or freezer in an airtight container. Store energy bites in the fridge in an airtight container. Keep bites separated by parchment paper.

