Britax Recalls Strollers Over Fall Hazard

More than 700,000 strollers are under recall because they can unexpectedly disengage.         

Britax is recalling these strollers with Click & Go receiver mounts.

The company got 33 reports of car seats disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground.

Twenty six children were hurt.

The strollers were sold from May 2011 through this month.

