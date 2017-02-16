West Branch Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Apartment

Police in Ogemaw County are now looking across the state for armed robbers who threatened two people with a gun at an apartment.

West Branch police say the victim called 911 Wednesday after being robbed.

It happened at the Trail of West Branch Apartments on South Third Street.

Police say it started when the victim got a call from an acquaintance wanting to see his new apartment.

Two men showed up, asking if he and a woman at the apartment wanted drugs.

When they said no, the men ordered the pair to the ground while they stole money, two cell phones and other items.

"We, immediately afterwards, were able to ping the cell phones that were stolen and they were tracking them going southbound. So we're pretty sure they're back in the Flint area where they live," says Sgt. Steve Morris, West Branch Police Department.

Police were able to ping the stolen phones and found them heading south towards Flint, but have not made any arrests.