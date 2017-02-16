No Foul Play Suspected In Deadly Ogemaw County House Fire

State police do not believe there was any foul play in a house fire that killed an elderly couple trapped inside.

The deadly fire happened Tuesday morning at a home on East Heath Road near Lupton in Ogemaw County.

Troopers say 91-year-old Ernest Foor called 911 for help around 2 in the morning.

State police, along with the Rose City and Lupton fire departments, responded but it was too late.

Ernest and his wife, Genevieve, were found together dead.

Troopers say the fire started in the kitchen area, but the exact cause is undetermined.