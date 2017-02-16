Another Fake $100 Bill Found In Grand Traverse County

A sixth fake $100 bill has popped up in Grand Traverse County.

The sheriff's office says this one showed up at the Huntington Bank on South Airport.

Wednesday, city police reported they found three more circulating around Traverse City.

Police believe it could be connected to Alen Harris and Dajauvon Williams.

Officers arrested the two men Sunday. They're suspected of using two bills with the same serial number at a Family Fare grocery store in Traverse City.

A Family Dollar, Fifth Third Bank and Traverse City State Bank also found fake $100 bills.

Police believe they could be from the same two men.

Both Harris and Williams are being arraigned in court Thursday.