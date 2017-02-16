Michigan State Police Arrest Peeping Tom In Crawford County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan State Police Arrest Peeping Tom In Crawford County

State troopers say they caught a peeping tom at a rest area, and now he will face charges.

They arrested the 38-year-old Grayling man Sunday.

A woman told them he was in the woman's bathroom at the 4 Mile rest area on I-75 in Crawford County.

The man is accused of disorderly and obscene conduct.         

Trooper say they will release more information after he is charged.         