Man Pleads No Contest To Murdering Woman in Roscommon County

UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
Troopers say this man was trying to hire someone to kill two people. Northern Michigan's News Leader was the only one in the courtroom as Dean Evans was charged Friday morning with two counts of soliciting to murder.
The Otsego County prosecutor is sending out this letter to marijuana dispensaries.
The Otsego County prosecutor is sending out this letter to marijuana dispensaries.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
A Mesick man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill two people.
Traces of a chemical were found in groundwater in Grayling Township.
Traces of a chemical were found in groundwater in Grayling Township.
We're used to hearing about wolves and bears in the U.P, but not tigers, African lions and camels.
We're used to hearing about wolves and bears in the U.P, but not tigers, African lions and camels.
You could see recreational marijuana legalization on the ballot next year, a petition was approved in the effort to bring it to a vote.
You could see recreational marijuana legalization on the ballot next year, a petition was approved in the effort to bring it to a vote.
A mother and her sons are still struggling to survive. An explosion from their motel room sent them to the hospital with severe burns and left many homeless.
A mother and her sons are still struggling to survive. An explosion from their motel room sent them to the hospital with severe burns and left many homeless.
Registered nurses at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City are speaking up and taking action against the hospital.
Registered nurses at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City are speaking up and taking action against the hospital.