Man Pleads No Contest To Murdering Woman in Roscommon County

A man accused of murdering a woman and shooting a man made a deal in court.

The murder investigation started at the woman's home on Greenwood Road in Roscommon County in June of 2015.

That led to a massive manhunt.

Police ended up downstate at a home in Warren.

That's where they found Francisco Arroyo, of Silverwood.

Wednesday he pleaded no contest to homicide open murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing Anita Bright.

Investigators say he also shot and injured Brian Benmark, Bright's boyfriend.

Arroyo will be sentenced later in March.