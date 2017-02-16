Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Russian Spy Ship Patrolling Off East Coast

Some lawmakers are showing concern over reports of a Russian intelligence-collection ship lurking around a U.S. Naval submarine base off the east coast.

The ship had traveled north from Cuba and was spotted off the coast of Delaware, about 30 miles from the submarine base.

A U.S. defense official says the Russian vessel is collecting radio waves, radar and other intelligence, which is not out of the ordinary, as the U.S. Navy conducts similar intelligence-gathering operations against Russian military targets.

But many people are expressing their concern about Russia’s increasing aggression, especially given the recent allegations about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats are now calling on President Donald Trump to address the actions.