MTM On The Road: Higgins Lake Roscommon WinterFest 2017 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Higgins Lake Roscommon WinterFest 2017

Posted: Updated:

Packed with family-oriented fun tonight and tomorrow, the 2017 Higgins Lake Roscommon WinterFest is celebrating the snowy season of northern Michigan. With a $5 pin purchase, event goers are free to enjoy Saturday's Pancake Breakfast, Chili CookOff, a hot dog lunch at Kids' Karnival plus horse drawn wagon rides, snowshoe scavenger hunt and the Crazy Cardboard Classic Downhill Sled Run. Today on Michigan This Morning we give you a full morning preview of what's going down at the 2017 WinterFest!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  • Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  • A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    •   