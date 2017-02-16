MTM On The Road: 2017 Winter Free Fishing Weekend

Looking for the right time to take the littles on the ice and reel in a big one? This Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 18-19, 2017) the ice and waters statewide are open to anglers of all experiences in the 2017 Winter Free Fishing Weekend. Two days, twice a year, the license fees are completely waived in encouragement for younger generations to try the Michigan tradition, and without anything to lose. Check out the Michigan DNR website for Free Fishing Weekend tournaments and events all across the state, then join us on the ice live on Michigan This Morning!