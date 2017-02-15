Grand Traverse County Officials Restore Commission on Aging Millage

“We have an aging population, we're a very popular destination and location for seniors to come and retire and a lot of them need help,” says Cheryl Gore Follette.

More resources for seniors. A millage for the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging, restored Wednesday night.

The independently run group, has served seniors in Grand Traverse County for 40 years and operates solely on millages and donations.

In August, voters supported a $2.3 million millage.

But county leaders realized the Commission on Aging had more than $1.5 million already saved up.

In December the county commission voted to roll back the millage, saving tax payers nearly $750,000.

In continuing coverage, 9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington tell us why commissioner's voted to restore the millage.

“What struck me was that 83 percent of the voters approved the millage, that is a huge number, a crazy big number,” says Grand Traverse County Commissioner, Cheryl Gore Follette.

In August, voters renewed a $2.3 million millage for the commission on aging. That's why County Commissioner Gore Follette says the county should never have rolled it back.

“At our study session we came to the conclusion that the COA needed the support of the county in order to get back to doing the things that the voters wanted us to do,” Gore Follette goes on to say.

Other commissioners agreed, saying the care of the seniors is a top priority.

“Let’s evaluate number one make sure that the people are getting all services that they need and we can provide to them. Then let’s make sure we are doing it efficiently, and then if there's extra money then we refund the money,” says Commissioner Addison Wheelock Jr.

Others voted to keep the millage rolled back.

Dr. Bob Johnson, Grand Traverse County Commissioner, comments, “The financial mismanagement in there is really absurd. They had plenty of money to help do anything you would have thought they wanted to do.”

Murial Mikowski is one of thousands who benefits from the services of the commission on aging. She came out to Wednesday night’s meeting.

“When my husband was ill, I had the meals on wheels which was marvelous and really was a life saver. I also had the home service where they came in and helped with the house work,” 89 year old Murial says.

There are other COA services she hopes to benefit from, and says for that she's excited about Wednesday night’s decision to place to millage back where voters intended.