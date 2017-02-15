Newaygo County Residents React To Aging Dams

For people living around aging dams in Michigan, staying safe is the first thing on their minds.

The Michigan DEQ says all but six of the 88 high hazard dams in the state are approaching the end of their life spans.

The news comes as 200,000 people from California are given the green light to go home after evacuating from under a deteriorating dam.

Crews finished their repairs on the spillway at the Oroville Dam.

They first noticed it breaking down over the weekend.

Emergency crews frantically worked to fix the dam before rain moves into the area.

The Newaygo County Emergency Manager says if something happens to a dam it's a race against the clock to get people out.

Something one woman living near the Hardy Dam knows all too well.

"It was an experience it was something to look back on and laugh about now, but at the time it was no laughing matter," Charlene Boutwell.

Charlene Boutwell drove over the Hardy Dam to work back in 1986. But in the afternoon, a call came she never imagined picking up.

"My husband said don't come home and I said what do you mean don't come home? I asked what's up? He said we are being evacuated," she said.

Evacuations displaced several people around the Hardy Dam, because of concerns upstream. But Charlene was able to grab important items that she left behind.

"When you stood on the ground it felt like a bowl of jello, the vibration of the water coming over and through the dam made the earth shake," Charlene said.

The Newaygo County Emergency Manager says the dams, built back in the early 1900's, go through daily inspections. They also test their emergency plans twice a year.

"Test dam failure, sirens and we do annual tests on our emergency plans and we do communication drills to make sure we can get the notification out on a Timely manner, and to get people out as quickly as we can," Abby Watkins said.

Abby Watkins says their first priority is getting everyone out alive.

"We would lose thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses should we ever lose that dam," she said.

Newaygo County just received a grant to implement a new flood mapping and warning system for 35 miles of the Muskegon River.