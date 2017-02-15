Bubba's Hosts The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay Benefit

Wednesday Bubba's in Traverse City hosted a benefit for The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.

From 4 p.m. to close 30% of all proceeds went to the watershed center.

The fundraiser is just one way Bubba's is trying to give back, especially to the one thing that brings tourists to the area and into their restaurant.

Christopher Leach, general manager at Bubba’s says, “I think it’s amazing just being part of a community and seeing how much we’re rewarded for our beautiful area that we can also give back to that and try to keep it safe keep it protected keep awareness that that’s why people come here.”

Bubba’s says this is the first of many benefits. On March 1st they’ll be having a benefit for Cherryland Humane Society.