City App Launches In Mount Pleasant

The city of Mount Pleasant launched a new app, they say will improve communication with residents and help improve the city.

It’s called MP City Link, a gateway to communication with city officials.

The app allows people to report issues around the city like pot holes and burned out street lights.

It then reports those issues directly to the department that would handle it.

Using the app, the community can follow the process of the issue being fixed.

“We're most excited to be able to engage our citizens more. Everyone has their phones on them at all time so to be able to push out news and information and allow our citizens to communicate with us with just a touch of the button, I hope we will reach a lot more of our residents,” says Molli Ferency.

The app also has bonus features that provide city news and information on events happening around Mount Pleasant.