Traverse City Police Discover More Fake $100 Bills At Banks, Businesses

A total of five fake $100 bills discovered circulating around Traverse City.

Police believe it could be connected to Alen Harris and Dajauvon Williams, two men arrested Sunday suspected for using two bills with the same serial number at the Family Fare in Traverse City.

Wednesday police tell us that the Family Dollar on South Division, the Fifth Third Bank on 14th Street and Traverse City State Bank also came across fake $100 bills.

“They can tell right away that it felt funny, it kind of had a velvety feel to it where paper currency doesn't usually feel like that.”

Traverse City State Bank called police and secret service, but that's not all they did.

“We document the date and the time, the incident itself and then we report it to our security officer here at the bank. That kind of then triggers a couple things, it triggers a call to all our other branches to be on the lookout for it, we also have some communication we do with other banks to help put them on alert.”

Police say a Family Dollar and Fifth Third Bank also saw fake one hundred dollar bills.

With five fake bills now discovered floating around town, it puts businesses like Cash Plus on edge.

Front line teller Liz Dommer says, “We don't want to lose money any day. We're a small business, we’re locally owned therefore losing a hundred dollars here and losing a hundred dollars there that takes away from a lot of things that we'll be able to do to help our customers."

And they're not just depending on a pen to verify their bills.

Dommer says, “We do have a UV scanner in the back so we can run all of our bills through a machine and that will tell us if there's certain check points in a bill to look for it will tell us whether it's there or whether it’s not there.”

Traverse City State Bank says the biggest takeaway from all this: northern Michigan is no exception.

Locals need to pay attention to feel, colors, anything that seems out of place.

Judge says, “Doesn't matter where you live, no matter where you work, this can happen. Little northern Michigan and this was a lot of businesses that were hit by this so keep your eyes open, it can happen anywhere.”