Police Investigate Extortion Scams In Mount Pleasant

Police say someone's been extorting Mount Pleasant men who exposed themselves on social media.

Someone is threatening to spread the sexual images if they didn't pay up.

Five cases have been reported in the city of Mount Pleasant, including two on Central Michigan University's campus.

The victims tend to be men between the age of 18 and 25, who were caught on camera in some compromising positions.

Police say the trouble starts when young men start video chatting with what appears to be young girls on social media.

“It’s important to remember that people you are talking to may not actually be the people you are talking to,” says Jeff Browne, Mount Pleasant Police.

Which is why police are now trying to bring awareness to extortion scams.

They say five men have fallen victim in the last month.

“These young men are being contacted by people through social media apps whether it be Chatous, Facebook or Skype and are being intimate with the other individual, and while they are being intimate with the other individual, the suspect is saying afterwards, I’m recording this information and then they threaten to release it to the family or to the internet. These individuals are asking for prepaid credit cards or they are asking for some sort of cash,” says Browne.

Police say extortionist use chat services like the one on Facebook to get in touch the victims. It’s also a way to find out personal information to use against them.

“Be guarded in what your putting on your Facebook, your Twitter or Instagram, because other people will confirm that information,” says Lt. Larry Klaus, CMU Police.

Police say most of the scammers are tracked back to countries overseas, making it hard to investigate.

Students on CMU's campus are shocked Mount Pleasant has been targeted.

“I'm astonished pretty much, like I didn't know this whole blackmailing thing was real especially here in Mount Pleasant. I have heard of stuff like that nationwide but to hear its close,” says Hunter Reid, CMU student.

If you are being targeted, don’t send any cash, just call police.