Leelanau Co. Sees Increase of Bear Sightings, DNR Proposes More Hunting Permits

An increase in the black bear population in Northern Michigan has the Department of Natural Resources looking to allow more people to hunt them.

The DNR says since 2012 the black bear population has increased in the norther Lower Peninsula by 29%.

Leelanau County has had a large number of bear sightings.

Farmers in Leelanau County say bears are becoming a major nuisance and they hope that the DNR is able to increase the number of bear hunting permits.

“I like to see wildlife, but enough is enough,” says Julius Kolarik.

Julius Kolarik has been a beekeeper in Leelanau County for 50 years.

But recently, black bears have been destroying his sweet work.

“They're very strong animals. They'll tip over a pallet of four hives, just tip the whole thing over,” Kolarik says.

Julius says he caught one black bear in a live trap, and last year he was forced to shoot one that got into his barn.

He reported both incidents to the DNR.

“You don't want to see anybody get hurt by them,” Kolarik says. “You think they're right at home in your back yard but careful.”

The DNR says nuisance calls, like Julius’, are on the rise.

And they want to increase the number of bear hunting permits from 6,896 to 7,015 in 2017.

“This is how we're able to control numbers of bears and locations of them,” says Katie Keen, wildlife technician at the Michigan DNR. “We want to be responsive and also be responsible for wildlife. That's what we're set to do, is to manage the state the Michigan's wildlife. When animals are starting to cause a little bit of trouble, people might start to resent the animal and not love it for what it is.”

Allen Steimel was able to hunt bear in 2015, after trying to get a permit for 13 years.

He’s hoping he gets a chance to do it again.

“Everybody you talk to has got a trail cam picture of a bear or they've seen a bear while hunting,” Steimel says. “So I'd like to see them increase it to more match the amount of bears that are out there in the habitat.”

The DNR says the state Natural Resources Commission is expected to vote on their increased permit proposal within the next month.

There are about 9,700 bears in the Upper Peninsula and more than 15,000 statewide.

You can apply for a bear hunting license starting May 1.