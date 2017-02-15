President Trump's Pick For Labor Secretary Withdraws From Consid - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump's Pick For Labor Secretary Withdraws From Consideration

President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of labor is reportedly withdrawing from consideration.

Republicans say they are concerned over his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.      

He has also been under fire for remarks about women and people who work for his restaurants.