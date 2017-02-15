New Lawsuit Challenges Tourist Tax Brought On By State

A new lawsuit challenges a tourist tax brought on by the state.

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation filed the suit on behalf of a Glen Arbor resort owner.

David Gersenson owns the Lakeshore Inn and Sylvan Inn Bed and Breakfast.

He's angry because the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau charges his guests a five percent tax.

That money goes toward marketing campaigns to encourage visitors to come to the area.

Gersenson says he doesn’t want or need that advertising and the tax violates his free speech rights.

This is the second lawsuit the Mackinac Center filed in Northern Michigan tied to this issue.

The former owner of The Landings on Indian River dropped his lawsuit after he decided to sell the resort.