Seasonal Weight Restrictions To Impact Emmet County Recycling Pick Up

Emmet County Recycling is moving along as usual, but warmer weather, not cold, could soon impact those pick-ups.

It all has to do with weight restrictions, and the new Emmet County Recycling trucks won't be able to run on many roads.

It may be cold now, but warmer temperatures are on their way.

The Emmet County Road Commission will be imposing its seasonal weight restrictions on Monday.

Typically, this doesn't happen until March.

That's why notices Emmet County Recycling sent to their customers still say March 1.

Now that the restrictions got moved up, customers will have to stop using their large carts earlier than expected.

“In Little Traverse, Bear Creek or Resort Townships that you can't use your cart during the frost laws period in the spring, because we can't access your road with our big truck,” explains Katy Melby, Emmet County Recycling.

Like many places, the Emmet County Road Commission imposes weight restrictions every spring to protect roads from damage during spring thaws.

But, this is the first year it will affect recycling pick up in Emmet County.

That's because they now have bigger trucks to pick up their new large carts.

“Recycling is still happening. We're just basically going back to the system we were using before the carts were delivered for a few weeks,” says Melby.

Customers will now have to use their small totes that can be picked up using a smaller truck with a trailer full of carts.

“It’s earlier than anticipated, but it’s not an issue for us,” says recycling customer Matt Hellen.

Hellen and his family love the new carts because they hold more and save them trips to the recycling center.

“It just makes it easier. Our garage is a lot cleaner that's for sure,” says Hellen.

Hellen is hopeful the restrictions won't cause too much of a hassle.

“I don’t really see us having to do more than maybe one trip,” says Hellen. “We’ll just put the bigger stuff in the cart, let it sit for a few weeks and then, when the frost laws lift, we’ll just go back to normal.”

Emmet County Recycling will be notifying customers when they can go back to using their carts through its website and phone system.