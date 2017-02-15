Remembering Mr. I: Thousands Pay Tribute To Detroit Legend Mike Ilitch

A man remembered by thousands as the generous owner of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings is now lighting up marquees across the city.

The family of pizza mogul and Detroit legend Mike Ilitch opened the doors of the Fox Theatre Wednesday for the public to pay their respects to the businessman who died Friday.

The face of Mike Ilitch, or Mr. I as he’s known to many in Detroit, is everywhere.

If you come anywhere close to The Fox Theatre just across the road from Comerica Park, you'll see him.

The city of Detroit, as well as many people who traveled here to visit him one last time say he changed the city and sports here forever.

"Mike was real, man. Real," says Steve Phillips. "Mike would sit down and have a hamburger with you."

The son of immigrants who owned a pizza joint with his wife, Marion, which expanded worldwide.

That pizza joint? Little Caesers.

"Was no big I's or little you's in Mike's house," says Steve.

Steve Phillips drove a bus for 26 years and ran errands for him.

"He reminded me of a preacher, Bishop Gabriel Patterson. He was a great preacher. He and Mike shared some great ideas. They cared about people," explains Steve.

"When you think of Detroit, it's Mike Ilitch," says Jason Newsham, who traveled from Bay City.

"He was not flashy, did not have big fancy hotels, boats and cars or things of that nature," says Doug Juras, alongside his wife, Charlene, from Au Gres. "He was a very low key, private person."

Doug and Charlene Juras remember when Ilitch and his wife first put fingerprints on the city.

"They couldn't put people in the seats," Doug says. "He was giving away cars to get people to come down to the hockey games and building Comerica Park...and buying his pizzas way back when."

"People remember going in and they were back there, making pizzas," Charlene says. "And look what he accomplished. It was phenomenal."

A billionaire who remained behind the curtain...

Lifetime fans like Jason say his legacy rests in the buildings that fill the Detroit skyline.

"You look across at the Fox Theatre, the Fillmore and all the other places he's got his fingerprints on and blueprints on, including the Little Caesers Arena, there's a guy who just wanted the city to glow," Jason says.

It’s a trait that showed in Mr. I's ownership of the Tigers and Red Wings.

"For giving us the opportunity to say goodbye like this... It's like a father figure for the whole Red Wings organization," says Adam Debrowski.

Adam and his father both grew up following Ilitch's leadership in Detroit sports.

"He was so much larger than life, such a huge part of the city's culture. Even the Fox Theatre, where his body is right now, it might not be there if it wasn't for him and his wife," explains Adam.

Joe Debrowski adds, "Love him and thank his family and thank all the supporters for coming down and paying respects."

Family and close friends of Mr. I held a private funeral Wednesday as well.

The Detroit Red Wings now have a Mr. I emblem on their jerseys.