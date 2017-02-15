Michigan's Aging, Under-Maintained Dams Could Pose Localized Risks

Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California are allowed to go back home after repairs were made to a massive dam.

But if they don't hold, they may be forced to leave again.

California's situation brings up a lot of questions about the dams here in Michigan.

Here's what we learned today.

Our state currently has thousands of aging and under-maintained dams that could pose localized risks.

The Michigan DEQ says all but six of the state's 88 potential high hazard dams are nearly 50 years old. That's considered the average engineered life span for a dam.

In 2009, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Michigan a "D" grade on the condition of its dams. It also said more than 90 percent of Michigan's nearly 2,600 dams could reach or exceed their design life in the next three years.

Experts say any dam collapses in Michigan wouldn't be as bad as what could happen in California, because none of Michigan's dams are that high.