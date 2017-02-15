Senate Votes To Block Obama-Era Gun Rule - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Senate Votes To Block Obama-Era Gun Rule

Posted: Updated:

In Washington Wednesday, the Republican-led Senate voted to block an Obama-era regulation.

It would have stopped around 75,000 people with mental disorders from buying firearms.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.

The Obama administration's rule strengthened the federal background check system.

It required the Social Security Administration to include the names of beneficiaries with mental impairments who also have a third party managing their benefits.