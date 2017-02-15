Immigration and Customs Enforcement Raids Lead To Nearly 700 Arrests

Recent raids throughout the country led to nearly 700 arrests, though Homeland Security says those were "routine" and mostly criminals.

These Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids happened in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San Antonio and New York City.

The targets were considered public safety threats, including convicted criminals and gang members, along with people who violated U.S. immigration laws, but it also targeted some non-violent undocumented individuals.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi argues the ICE actions are tearing families apart.

According to the ICE office in Los Angeles, this targeted operation is not a response to President Trump's crack down on immigration.