President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Meet To Discuss Peace in the Middle East

New allegations tying the Trump administration to Russia, a firestorm over Michael Flynn and controversy surrounding the U.S. relationship with Israel.

These are the key issues in the spotlight in Washington Wednesday.

First, Russia.

President Donald Trump tweeted a push back against a New York Times report.

It claims some of his staffers and others he worked with had repeated contact with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies are looking at those allegations.

The FBI also questioned former national security advisor, Michael Flynn about his pre-inauguration phone call with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

That led to Flynn's resignation Monday night.

A Kremlin spokesman says these latest allegations are not based on any facts.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to meet with his Russian counterpart for the first time Thursday, when both are in Germany for G-20 talks.

Also Wednesday, President Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House to discuss peace in the Middle East.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a major shift in U.S. policy and could move away from a two-state solution.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu were also preparing to talk about Israeli settlements on Palestinian land and moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- two issues that will also impact the peace process.