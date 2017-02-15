Ford Motor Company To Build Aerodynamic Testing Facility In Detroit

Ford Motor Company To Build Aerodynamic Testing Facility In Detr - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday that they will be building a $200 million aerodynamic testing facility in Detroit.

The wind tunnel complex will help boost improvements in fuel economy by using real world driving simulations.     

Ford says the simulators will reach speeds of 155 miles per hour to 200 miles per hour.

Construction is scheduled to start this year.