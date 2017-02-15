Michigan Republican House Panel Votes To Cut State's Income Tax

A Michigan Republican House panel voted Wednesday to cut the state's income tax and eliminate it over several decades.

Supporters say it would fulfill a promise to reduce taxes to 3.9 percent.

It had been raised to balance the state's budget.

Governor Rick Snyder has serious concerns about the move.

Opponents say the tax cut would cost the state $680 million next budget year and $1.1 billion in the first full year at a time when general funds are tightening.