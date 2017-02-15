Love and Tacos: Las Vegas Taco Bell To Offer Wedding Deals This Summer

If you have $600, a fiancée and you love burritos, you can now tie the knot at Taco Bell in Las Vegas.

Starting this summer, couples will be able to say their "I do's" at the Cantina flagship restaurant.

Included in the deal: a taco bell garter, bow tie, wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, just married t-shirts and Taco Bell themed champagne flutes.

Newlyweds will also get a 12 pack of tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake.

You can actually win a wedding and be the first couple to get married in the chapel.

