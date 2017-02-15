Sights and Sounds: Drone's Eye View of Pickerel Lake - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Drone's Eye View of Pickerel Lake

By Jeff Blakeman, Editor/Photojournalist
As the snow flies, it's hard to find breaks in the weather sometimes to take the 9&10 Drone up in the sky.

Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman took advantage of the sunny skies earlier this week for tonight's Sights and Sounds up and over Pickerel Lake.