Scallops with Hazelnuts and Warm Sun Gold Tomatoes

- ¼ cup coarsely chopped skin on hazelnuts

- 3 Tbsp olive oil, divided

- kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

- 1 ½ lb large sea scallops, side muscle removed, patted dry

- 1 pint Sun Gold or grape tomatoes

- 1 small shallot, finely chopped

- 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

- 2 Tbsp fresh tarragon leaves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast hazelnuts on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Toss with 1 Tbsp oil; season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 Tbsp oil in a large cast iron or non stick skillet over medium high heat until almost smoking. Season scallops with salt and pepper. Cook until golden brown and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Pour off most liquid in skillet. Add tomatoes and shallots, season with salt and pepper, and cook, tossing occasionally, until some tomatoes have burst. About 4 minutes. Mix in vinegar and serve with scallops topped with tarragon and hazelnuts.