Healthy Living: Keeping Arteries Clear

Every year, surgeons use balloons and stents to open the arteries of nearly one million Americans.

For about ten percent of those patients, the arteries will re-narrow meaning additional procedures.

Today in Healthy Living, we show you how in some cases doctors are using a small dose of a common cancer treatment to keep those arteries clear.

For the past ten years, cardiologists have used drug-eluting stents that have prevented most of the regrowth.

But again, for a small percentage of patients, those stents haven't worked.

Doctors say studies show that the IVBT prevents re-stenosis in about 75 percent of these cases.