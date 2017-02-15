MyNorth Tickets Minute: Romancing the Riesling, Magic Night at the Ballet, Cooking Class

In the dog house for missing Valentine’s Day?

Cooking classes or a night at the ballet may help save the day.

Kalin Franks has the details in this week's MyNorth Tickets Minute.

2/18 | Romancing the Riesling

Presented by Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

It's a love affair! Celebrate Old Mission Peninsula's signature variety on the WOMP wine trail with special Riesling tastings served in a commemorative glass, perfectly paired delicious dishes, and Riesling bottle discounts.

2/18 | A Magic Night at the Ballet

Presented by the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts from 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Just in time for Valentine's week, The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome Michigan's only professional ballet company as they perform scenes from "Romeo and Juliet" and "Black & White: Swan Lake," the startling new interpretation of the 100-year-old classic.

2/18 | Cooking Class with Executive Chef Cole Thornton

Presented by Black Star Farms from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Let Executive Chef Cole Thornton share with you his passion and philosophy behind our critically acclaimed culinary department at Black Star Farms. Learn new recipes and kitchen techniques with a chef's demonstration, then get into the action with hands-on instruction. This is your chance to gain some culinary confidence while enjoying an evening of food, wine, and great company.